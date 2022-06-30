Advertise with Us
Hot and humid through the holiday weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but most areas will remain dry. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and warm with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storms and high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. It will remain dry and warm Friday night with lows in the 70s.

HOT HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers or storms likely each afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows will be in the 70s.

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or storm and high temperatures in the low 90s. It will heat up next week with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 with steamy conditions. Lows will be near 80.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

