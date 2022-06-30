Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Google reveals top May search trends

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the pride month to ketchup popsicles, Google’s top search trends for June did not disappoint.

Google Search Trends Expert Charity Mendhe joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the tops trends from entertainment to local trends and food.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
Ja Morant
Ja Morant gives back with over a dozen refurbished courts in Memphis
The scene at Oaken Bucket Drive.
Cordova woman shot and killed by known suspect
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Louisiana mother considered restraining order against man accused of killing her execution-style

Latest News

Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Toby Sells
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Toby Sells
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Toby Sells
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows across the Lowcountry during the July 4 holiday...
Desoto County Independence Day celebrations
Desoto County Independence Day celebrations