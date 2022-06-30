Advertise with Us
date 2022-06-30
Fugitive in Memphis motel murder found, indicted

Michael Ray Tillman was indicted for the April killing after he was taken into custody in North...
Michael Ray Tillman was indicted for the April killing after he was taken into custody in North Dakota last week.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was indicted Wednesday for the April killing of a man at a motel in southeast Memphis, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Michael Ray Tillman, 24, is accused of the fatal shooting of Jamon Ueal, 28, from Cordova, at the Garden Inn on American Way on April 18.

Tillman served part of a six-year sentence for a fatal shooting in 2016. Last week, he was secretly indicted on first-degree murder charges three days after he was taken into custody as a fugitive in Bismark, N.D. The grand jury also indicted him as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He was returned to Memphis Wednesday and booked into the Shelby County Jail. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Investigators say surveillance video showed two women along with Tillman and Ueal pull up to the motel in a vehicle and get out shortly after 7 a.m.

Tillman was seen yelling at Ueal who had walked toward another car nearby. Tillman then fired several shots at Ueal, who then dropped to the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In 2016, Tillman was charged in the shooting death of 51-year-old Willie Presley on Woodward St. in South Memphis. In 2019, he pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to six years in prison, which included credit for three years he was in jail while awaiting trial. His sentence expired in May 2020.

The new homicide case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Kirby May of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 5.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

