Fire equipment stolen, suspect wanted

HILLVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for a suspect in relation to the theft of a fire truck water tank in Haywood County.

Police have arrested Jason Phillips, 42, in connection with the burglary and are still searching for Colton Elrod for the burglary of the fire station and theft of the vehicle. He has another unrelated warrant on him for failure to appear in court.

The truck is used to haul water to fires and was discovered stolen Wednesday when firefighters were called for a grass fire near an interstate. The vehicle is equipped with firefighting equipment and an emergency services radio.

The truck is a white Ford F250 with a water tank in the bed. It has not yet been recovered.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a crime stoppers reward of $250 for the arrest of Elrod.

If you have information, please call the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

