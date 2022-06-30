Advertise with Us
Emoni Bates picks hometown school over Tigers

Emoni Bates
Emoni Bates(University of Memphis)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway has one Less decision to make about his roster, and it’s not because he’s adding a player.   

It’s because Emoni Bates has found a new home, Eastern Michigan.

The former number 1 college recruit cast his lot with Memphis leaving high school early, by almost 2 years.

Hardaway agreed with Bates’ father Elgin to play his 6′8″ son at point guard.

After a hot start, the move fizzled, feathers were ruffled, and the Tigers floundered until Bates developed a back injury and missed the last 15 games of the season. 

The Tigers made a run in his absence, making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 7 years.

Eastern Michigan is Emoni’s Hometown school, based in Ypsilanti.

Reports are Louisville was interested, but no offer came. Bates averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his lone season with the Tigers.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

