Desoto County Independence Day celebrations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are many ways to celebrate Independence Day in Desoto County, Mississippi.

· Celebration Your Independence Fireworks & Festival: Olive Branch City Park will host its celebration on Friday, July 1. There will be live music, a kids play zone, food vendors, and more. Gates open at 4 p.m. with the fireworks set for 9:15 p.m.

· Children’s 4th of July Bike Parade: The Courthouse Square in Hernando will have its annual bike parade July 1. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Riders should arrive by 6:30 p.m.

· Grand Fireworks Display & Festival: On July 2, people are invited to Latimer Lakes in Horn Lake for live music and a variety of activities. Gates open at 4 p.m. and fireworks start at 9 p.m. Those who play to come out are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner.

· Fireworks Extravaganza & Festival: Southaven’s Fireworks Extravaganza & Festival at Snowden House is set for July 4. There will be a kids’ zone, vendors, and live music. Gates open at 4 and the fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.