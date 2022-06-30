Northbound lanes back open on I-55 at Church Rd. following crash
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The northbound lanes are now back open on I-55 in Southaven near Church Road following a crash, but the southbound lanes remain closed.
Detail are limited. Traffic is currently at a crawl. If possible, avoid the area.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.