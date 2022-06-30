Advertise with Us
Northbound lanes back open on I-55 at Church Rd. following crash

Traffic blocked in both directions of I-55 near Church Road following crash
Traffic blocked in both directions of I-55 near Church Road following crash(WMC)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The northbound lanes are now back open on I-55 in Southaven near Church Road following a crash, but the southbound lanes remain closed.

Detail are limited. Traffic is currently at a crawl. If possible, avoid the area.

