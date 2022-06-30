Northbound lanes back open on I-55 at Church Rd. following crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The northbound lanes are now back open on I-55 in Southaven near Church Road following a crash, but the southbound lanes remain closed.

UPDATE 8:10am

We have both directions of I-55 shut down at this time as additional emergency vehicles are making the scene. pic.twitter.com/CKU5aSfufr — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) June 30, 2022

Detail are limited. Traffic is currently at a crawl. If possible, avoid the area.

