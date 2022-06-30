Cordova woman in critical condition after shooting, investigation ongoing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the 11:45 a.m. shooting of an adult woman at a home on Cross Wood Ln. in Cordova.
The woman was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.
A man has been taken into custody and it has been reported that this is likely a domestic violence case.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call 528-CASH.
