Cordova woman in critical condition after shooting, investigation ongoing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the 11:45 a.m. shooting of an adult woman at a home on Cross Wood Ln. in Cordova.

The woman was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

A man has been taken into custody and it has been reported that this is likely a domestic violence case.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call 528-CASH.

