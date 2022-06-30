Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Cordova woman in critical condition after shooting, investigation ongoing

The scene at Cross Wood Lane
The scene at Cross Wood Lane(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the 11:45 a.m. shooting of an adult woman at a home on Cross Wood Ln. in Cordova.

The woman was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

A man has been taken into custody and it has been reported that this is likely a domestic violence case.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
Ja Morant
Ja Morant gives back with over a dozen refurbished courts in Memphis
The scene at Oaken Bucket Drive.
Cordova woman shot and killed by known suspect
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Louisiana mother considered restraining order against man accused of killing her execution-style

Latest News

Colton Elrod (left) is still wanted for theft of the missing fire truck water tank.
Fire equipment stolen, suspect wanted
The scene on Peres Avenue.
3 children, man injured in shooting
The scene at Economy Inn on Lamar Ave.
1 dead, another critical after shooting at Memphis hotel
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move