Concerns about future of same-sex marriage after SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The day the Supreme Court of the United States legalized same-sex marriage was one of the happiest days of Jim Obergefell’s life.

Seven years after that landmark decision, the joy he and so many same-sex couples shared could be in jeopardy.

“We should be concerned and we should be fearful about what this concurring opinion holds for the future,” Jim Obergefell said.

After the decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas urged his colleagues to reevaluate several other landmark cases, including Obergefell v. Hodges.

“Instead of enjoying our rights and building our lives we have to keep fighting just to be seen and respected,” Obergefell said, “That’s counter to what America is supposed to stand for.”

Regina Hillman is an assistant professor at the University of Memphis law school.

She was part of the team that took Obergefell v. Hodges to the Supreme Court.

In an exclusive interview, Hillman said she is confident the Obergefell decision will hold because Justice Thomas’ concurring opinion was not that of the majority of justices who overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I know there have been a lot of folks that believe we are directly in the line of fire,” Hillman said, “but I don’t quite feel so pessimistic about it.”

Hillman and Obergefell agree that it is not the time to sit by and wait for future challenges.

“We need to get out the vote and stay positive,” Hillman said. “We haven’t lost our rights but we need to do everything we can to make sure that won’t happen.”

“Demand your members of Congress propose and support federal legislation that will protect these rights,”Obergefell said.

