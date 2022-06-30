Bianco wins another Coach of the Year award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Make it 2 for 2 for Ole Miss Head Baseball Coach Mike Bianco.

Bianco was named National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

If that award sounds familiar, it’s because it is! Bianco, the day before, claimed the same honor from Collegiate Baseball.

All he did was lead a Rebels teams that was 7 games under .500 mid-season, get them into the NCAA Tournament as the last team in the field, then lead them to the College Baseball World Series Title, sweeping Oklahoma in two games.

There were some who considered Bianco’s job in jeopardy after that mid-season slide, even though he’d won Coach of the Year in 2020. Now, he’s on top of the world, just like his team.

