Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Aspiring filmmaker honors Action News 5’s Jarvis Greer

By Kym Clark
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An aspiring filmmaker decided to highlight the career of our own Sports Director Jarvis Greer.

Sergio Garcia and three other East High School students showed their talents during the Emerging Filmmakers competition held the night of June 29.

The competition put on by Memphis FilmWorks featured short films about legends, heroes and influencers of the Mid-South.

Garcia, whose film highlighted Greer’s legendary career, was crowned the winner of the Emerging Filmmakers Showcase with the grand prize of a one-year paid apprenticeship with the Memphis FilmWorks production team.

“I’m all about the love you have for Memphis and how you’ve always had this personality. Really nice. Charismatic. So, you’ve always done this for Memphis and I really appreciate it,” Garcia said about Greer.

If you’d like to see the award winning film, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
Ja Morant
Ja Morant gives back with over a dozen refurbished courts in Memphis
The scene at Oaken Bucket Drive.
Cordova woman shot and killed by known suspect
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Louisiana mother considered restraining order against man accused of killing her execution-style

Latest News

The scene at Cross Wood Lane
Cordova woman in critical condition after shooting, investigation ongoing
Colton Elrod (left) is still wanted for theft of the missing fire truck water tank.
Fire equipment stolen, suspect wanted
The scene on Peres Avenue.
3 children, man injured in shooting
The scene at Economy Inn on Lamar Ave.
1 dead, another critical after shooting at Memphis hotel
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move