Aspiring filmmaker honors Action News 5’s Jarvis Greer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An aspiring filmmaker decided to highlight the career of our own Sports Director Jarvis Greer.

Sergio Garcia and three other East High School students showed their talents during the Emerging Filmmakers competition held the night of June 29.

The competition put on by Memphis FilmWorks featured short films about legends, heroes and influencers of the Mid-South.

Garcia, whose film highlighted Greer’s legendary career, was crowned the winner of the Emerging Filmmakers Showcase with the grand prize of a one-year paid apprenticeship with the Memphis FilmWorks production team.

“I’m all about the love you have for Memphis and how you’ve always had this personality. Really nice. Charismatic. So, you’ve always done this for Memphis and I really appreciate it,” Garcia said about Greer.

If you’d like to see the award winning film, click here.

