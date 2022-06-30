Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Arrest made in Oaken Bucket Drive homicide

Samuel Ward Jr. faces the charge for voluntary manslaughter.
Samuel Ward Jr. faces the charge for voluntary manslaughter.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police made an arrest in relation to the fatal shooting of a Cordova woman on Wednesday.

According to the affidavit, the suspect, Samuel Ward Jr., 29, called the police at approximately 12:22 a.m. after he fled the scene on Oaken Bucket Drive and told police over the phone that he shot someone.

Officers arrived at the scene approximately 30 minutes later and located the victim, Paris Lee, inside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Memphis Fire Department made the scene and pronounced the victim dead at 1:33 a.m.

Ward told investigators that the incident began in the victim’s upstairs bedroom, where he was told to leave and an argument ensued, resulting in Lee pulling out a pistol and ordering him to leave. Ward complied and walked to the top of the stairs when Lee took off the gun’s safety while pointing it at his head.

Ward then grabbed the firearm and both began struggling, resulting in them falling down the stairs. Once landing at the bottom, Ward told investigators that he pulled out his Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol and fired approximately 6-7 shots at the victim.

Ward faces the charge of voluntary manslaughter. His court date is set for July 1.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

