Afternoon downpours and increasing humidity today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear this morning, but there will be more clouds and a chance for a few showers this afternoon. Some rain could linger until just past sunset. It will be partly cloudy today with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Due to the humidity, it will feel like 100.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 95 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Friday will also feature a few afternoon clouds and a chance of a passing shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms each day along with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Rain will be hit or miss so most outdoor plans won’t be impacted by rain.

NEXT WEEK: July 4th will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storm, highs in the low 90s, and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. It will feel like 105-110, so a heat advisory will be likely next week.

