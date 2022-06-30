50 dogs surrendered to ASPCA from Tate County property

COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals removed 50 dogs from a property in Coldwater, Miss., earlier this week.

The relocation was conducted with support from Mississippi-based welfare groups Pals of Paws Society, the Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter and Mills Mobile Veterinary Services.

The animals were surrendered to ASPCA after their overwhelmed owner recognized they could not provide adequate care. The ASPCA Communications team reported the owner struggled with population control and medical treatment, and was unable to access affordable veterinary services.

The majority of the dogs are being relocated an ASPCA emergency shelter where they will receive medical and behavioral care, while 15 will be transferred to Nashville Humane Association.

