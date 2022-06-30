Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

3 children, man injured in shooting

The scene on Peres Avenue.
The scene on Peres Avenue.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three children and a man were taken to the hospital after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police Department was called to apartments on Peres Avenue where four shooting victims were found.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Three children were also shot. They were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

There is no information on a possible shooter.

Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
Ja Morant
Ja Morant gives back with over a dozen refurbished courts in Memphis
The scene at Oaken Bucket Drive.
Cordova woman shot and killed by known suspect
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Louisiana mother considered restraining order against man accused of killing her execution-style

Latest News

The scene at Cross Wood Lane
Cordova woman in critical condition after shooting, investigation ongoing
Colton Elrod (left) is still wanted for theft of the missing fire truck water tank.
Fire equipment stolen, suspect wanted
The scene at Economy Inn on Lamar Ave.
1 dead, another critical after shooting at Memphis hotel
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move