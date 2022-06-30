3 children, man injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three children and a man were taken to the hospital after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police Department was called to apartments on Peres Avenue where four shooting victims were found.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Three children were also shot. They were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

There is no information on a possible shooter.

Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

