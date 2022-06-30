2 carjacked while delivering food for Meals on Wheels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple was carjacked at gunpoint while delivering meals in the Berclair area.

The robbery happened on June 21 just before 11 a.m. on Stratford Road.

One victim told police a man pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the vehicle.

The victim’s wife was also at the location when it happened. Her purse was left in the stolen car.

No one was injured during the incident.

Memphis Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) issued this statement on the incident:

We were so shocked and disappointed by this event. Our volunteers and staff drivers are a regular presence in communities across Shelby County where we deliver Meals on Wheels, and typically they are welcomed and encouraged rather than threatened. A violation like this carjacking can understandably shake the foundation of that work. But we are hearing from volunteers that they are committed to continuing to serve. We have guidelines in place to keep volunteers as safe as possible on their routes. For instance, if they encounter a situation that feels unsafe for any reason, they are instructed to skip that delivery and report it to the office. A dedicated phone line connects volunteers with a member of the meals team, and a staff driver can complete the delivery.

MIFA says they are ordering more car magnets, fluorescent safety vests and MIFA baseball caps for their drivers to easily identify themselves. Their leadership team will also meet and review the incident to discuss further actions.

