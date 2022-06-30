2 carjacked while delivering food for Meals on Wheels
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple was carjacked at gunpoint while delivering meals in the Berclair area.
The robbery happened on June 21 just before 11 a.m. on Stratford Road.
One victim told police a man pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the vehicle.
The victim’s wife was also at the location when it happened. Her purse was left in the stolen car.
No one was injured during the incident.
Memphis Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) issued this statement on the incident:
MIFA says they are ordering more car magnets, fluorescent safety vests and MIFA baseball caps for their drivers to easily identify themselves. Their leadership team will also meet and review the incident to discuss further actions.
