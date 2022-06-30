Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

2 carjacked while delivering food for Meals on Wheels

MIFA to deliver extra week of meals in case of service disruption
MIFA to deliver extra week of meals in case of service disruption(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple was carjacked at gunpoint while delivering meals in the Berclair area.

The robbery happened on June 21 just before 11 a.m. on Stratford Road.

One victim told police a man pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the vehicle.

The victim’s wife was also at the location when it happened. Her purse was left in the stolen car.

No one was injured during the incident.

Memphis Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) issued this statement on the incident:

MIFA says they are ordering more car magnets, fluorescent safety vests and MIFA baseball caps for their drivers to easily identify themselves. Their leadership team will also meet and review the incident to discuss further actions.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
Ja Morant
Ja Morant gives back with over a dozen refurbished courts in Memphis
The scene at Oaken Bucket Drive.
Cordova woman shot and killed by known suspect
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Louisiana mother considered restraining order against man accused of killing her execution-style

Latest News

The scene at Cross Wood Lane
Cordova woman in critical condition after shooting, investigation ongoing
Colton Elrod (left) is still wanted for theft of the missing fire truck water tank.
Fire equipment stolen, suspect wanted
The scene on Peres Avenue.
3 children, man injured in shooting
The scene at Economy Inn on Lamar Ave.
1 dead, another critical after shooting at Memphis hotel