1 dead, another critical after shooting at Memphis hotel
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed at a hotel in Memphis on Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Economy Inn on Lamar Avenue.
Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man was found and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
There’s no word on a possible suspect.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.