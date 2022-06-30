1 dead, another critical after shooting at Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed at a hotel in Memphis on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Economy Inn on Lamar Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was found and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on a possible suspect.

