1 dead after crash on I-55 in Southaven

Traffic blocked in both directions of I-55 near Church Road following crash
Traffic blocked in both directions of I-55 near Church Road following crash(WMC)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was killed following a crash on I-55 in Southaven near Church Road on Thursday morning.

Southaven police say three vehicles were involved in the crash, which began in northbound lanes and ended in the southbound lanes.

The driver of one vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another driver was taken to the hospital with injuries but is expected to be OK.

No others were injured in the crash. It’s unclear what the cause was.

