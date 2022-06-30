1 dead after crash on I-55 in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was killed following a crash on I-55 in Southaven near Church Road on Thursday morning.

Southaven police say three vehicles were involved in the crash, which began in northbound lanes and ended in the southbound lanes.

The driver of one vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another driver was taken to the hospital with injuries but is expected to be OK.

No others were injured in the crash. It’s unclear what the cause was.

