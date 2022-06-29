Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Your First Alert to the return of a more typical summer pattern of heat & humidity

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds return tomorrow allowing Gulf moisture to increase across the Mid-South. This will impact how hot it feels and also increase the chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, hot, and humid along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms each day along with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: July 4th will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers each day, highs in the mid to upper 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!
‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in
An endangered child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and 2-day-old Kyron...
Teen, baby who left protective services custody found safe
US Department of Justice
14 accused Traveling Vice Lord gang members indicted for racketeering
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Louisiana mother considered restraining order against man accused of killing her execution-style

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Sunny but hot afternoon
Upper level flow showing hot and humid pattern for the Mid-South 6/12/22
Rising humidity and increasing rain chances over next few days
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to the return of a more typical summer-time pattern
WMC First Alert Weather
Muggy air returns late week