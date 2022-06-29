Your First Alert to the return of a more typical summer pattern of heat & humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds return tomorrow allowing Gulf moisture to increase across the Mid-South. This will impact how hot it feels and also increase the chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, hot, and humid along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms each day along with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: July 4th will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers each day, highs in the mid to upper 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

