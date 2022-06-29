VOTE NOW: Ja Morant nominated for two ESPY Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis grizzlies star Ja Morant is up for, not one, but two ESPY awards.

It is ESPN’s yearly awards.

Ja is on the list for the best play of the season in any sport and best breakthrough athlete.

He is in competition with a soccer player, a downhill skier, and an NFL player.

You can vote through July 17. Click here to vote.

