VOTE NOW: Ja Morant nominated for two ESPY Awards

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes up for a dunk during the second half of the team's NBA...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes up for a dunk during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis grizzlies star Ja Morant is up for, not one, but two ESPY awards.

It is ESPN’s yearly awards.

Ja is on the list for the best play of the season in any sport and best breakthrough athlete.

He is in competition with a soccer player, a downhill skier, and an NFL player.

You can vote through July 17. Click here to vote.

