U.S. Marshals arrest suspect of deadly car crash

A U.S. Marshal
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, MS. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Marlon Tipton Wednesday in downtown Jackson.

The crash happened in April resulting in 34-year-old Maria Morales Ortega’s death.

She was a passenger in the vehicle allegedly struck by Tipton.

Police say Tipton was speeding in Parker’s crossroad area of Interstate-40 in Henderson County.

Tipton is being held without bond and awaiting booking at the Henderson County Jail.

