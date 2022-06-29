U.S. Marshals arrest suspect of deadly car crash

JACKSON, MS. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Marlon Tipton Wednesday in downtown Jackson.

The crash happened in April resulting in 34-year-old Maria Morales Ortega’s death.

She was a passenger in the vehicle allegedly struck by Tipton.

Police say Tipton was speeding in Parker’s crossroad area of Interstate-40 in Henderson County.

Tipton is being held without bond and awaiting booking at the Henderson County Jail.

