Tennessee’s unemployment website outage is causing problems for applicants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many Tennesseans have had trouble submitting unemployment benefits or documents on Jobs4You.gov for the last week.

People haven’t been able to log into the website, which means more than 12,000 people who rely on unemployment benefits will not get their money on time. Chris Cannon with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development said the outage happened at the network operations center for their vendor in Florida sometime Sunday.

Cannon told us that there was a backup plan. “The vendor had a network operations center in Florida where everything runs out of. They also have a disaster recovery operations center in California. Either end of the country so that if something happens in Florida, service isn’t interrupted because it moves automatically to California. Unfortunately, the issue that they are having with their equipment in both centers. So our backup plan is also offline.”

Until the website is back up, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says it cannot access data to make weekly unemployment payments. Cannon said there may be a delay however they plan to get the system up and running by Saturday.

“No one will miss out on any of the benefits that they are eligible for,” Cannon said. “If they were eligible for benefits this week and we can’t get the system up and running so that they can get that benefit this week, it will just roll over into the next week. And when the system is up and running and they can certify, and we can verify their unemployment, then they will get a lump sum for all the payments that they are due.

The ‘Jobs 4 Tennessee’ website connects people across the state with other workforce resources. This includes connecting people who need a job with employers looking to hire.

The company that operates the website noticed something was wrong with its equipment on Sunday when Tennessee Labor Department employees could not access job applications, unemployment claims, and other information to process unemployment benefits.

The department says people are working around the clock to bring the website back online.

Senate Commerce and Labor Committee Chairman Paul Bailey sent the following statement:

“With a recession looming, it is unacceptable that Tennesseans cannot receive the unemployment benefits they deserve. Unfortunately, this is not the first time there have been failures in the system. The Department of Labor needs a back-up plan, so they are not completely dependent on a system proven to be unreliable. It should be a priority of this Administration to ensure Tennesseans receive benefits in a timely manner, but we continue to see failure. There is absolutely no excuse anymore. The General Assembly provided funds to update the Department’s antiquated system, and every measure should be taken to streamline this move. My office is in communication with the Department and are working to help resolve this issue once and for all. In the meantime, I expect the Department and this Administration to do whatever it takes to get Tennesseans their unemployment benefits now.”

People will be able to fill out paperwork for any missed weeks-- and will get a lump sum for delayed payments.

Geographic Solutions Inc. (GSI) is the company that runs the network server for the Jobs4TN website. GSI released a statement on Thursday, stating the outage is a result of their system being hacked.

“We recently identified anomalous activity on our network, and immediately took the Jobs4TN system offline to halt the activity. With the help of third-party specialists, we are conducting a full investigation to determine the cause and scope of the incident. That investigation is still ongoing, and we are taking steps to help prevent this from happening again. Our current focus is working around the clock to bring Jobs4TN back online. We anticipate that this will occur prior to the July 4th holiday.“

GSI insists that no personal data was accessed during the breach, and no data was removed from its network operations center.

There remains no timeline as to when the website will be back up.

In the meantime, if anyone is looking for a job, you can reach out to one of the American Job Centers.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.