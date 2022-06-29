Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
TBI responds to Blue Alert complaints

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the complaints of Blue Alerts that were issued Tuesday.

A Blue Alert on our phones is used to alert everyone about dangerous fugitives who pose an immediate risk to the community.

Some people received audible notifications overnight hours after the original Blue Alert was issued and resolved.

The department said, “We hear your frustrations and will take it into account moving forward.”

They apologized for the inconvenience and said it is frustrating and inconvenient for everyone.

In a Twitter post, TBI said they don’t send mobile alerts and are working with their partners to determine why some people received the alert overnight.

There is a malfunction of the technical system in place, not a mistake of a single person or agency. For more information click here.

