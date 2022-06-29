Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Survey examines disparities in the housing market

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new survey from Fannie Mae is examining disparities within the housing market and looking for solutions.

Vice President of Racial Equity Strategy and Impact at Fannie Mae Katrina Jones joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how the housing community is addressing inequalities faced by black homeowners and those of color.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
An endangered child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and 2-day-old Kyron...
Teen, baby who left protective services custody found safe
Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!
‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in
US Department of Justice
14 accused Traveling Vice Lord gang members indicted for racketeering
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Louisiana mother considered restraining order against man accused of killing her execution-style

Latest News

Expert shares concerns over hammerhead worm
Expert shares concerns over hammerhead worm
Expert shares concerns over hammerhead worm
Expert shares concerns over hammerhead worm
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
5 Star Stories: Children’s Museum of Memphis
5 Star Stories: Children’s Museum of Memphis