Sunny but hot afternoon

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm with lows in the 70s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Winds will turn southeast at 5-10 mph. Lows at night will drop in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storms and high temperatures in the low 90s. It will remain dry and warm Friday night with lows in the 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers or storms likely each afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows will be in the 70s.

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or storm and high temperatures in the low 90s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

