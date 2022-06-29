Advertise with Us
Stolen church van found, two arrested

Jason Taylor and Carrie Litton
Jason Taylor and Carrie Litton(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies have arrested two people involved in the theft of an East Shelby County church van.

Patrol deputies responded to the burglary early Tuesday morning. SCSO ALERT detectives later found the $60,000 van on Mossbrook Ln. that same day.

After observing a man and woman enter the stolen van, the detectives flashed their blue lights and the couple fled. The two were caught shortly thereafter.

Arrested were Jason Taylor, 39, and Carrie Litton, 40, who also had an active arrest warrant.

Litton was charged with burglary, theft of property, and criminal impersonation. Taylor was charged with burglary, theft of property, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

