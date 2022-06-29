Stolen church van found, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies have arrested two people involved in the theft of an East Shelby County church van.

Patrol deputies responded to the burglary early Tuesday morning. SCSO ALERT detectives later found the $60,000 van on Mossbrook Ln. that same day.

After observing a man and woman enter the stolen van, the detectives flashed their blue lights and the couple fled. The two were caught shortly thereafter.

Arrested were Jason Taylor, 39, and Carrie Litton, 40, who also had an active arrest warrant.

Litton was charged with burglary, theft of property, and criminal impersonation. Taylor was charged with burglary, theft of property, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.