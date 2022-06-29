Rising humidity and increasing rain chances over next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a comfortable morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to upper 60s. Although temperatures will rise back to near normal today, humidity levels will still be unusually low for the end of June. High temperatures will climb to the lower 90s with ample sunshine today.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 93 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will also feature a few afternoon clouds and a chance of an passing shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms each day along with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Although it won’t be a wash-out, any outdoor holiday weekend plans may be impacted by one or two downpours.

NEXT WEEK: July 4th will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storm, highs in the low 90s, and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a chance of afternoon showers and storms along with highs in the mid 90s.

