Redbirds take game one from Jacksonville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds opened a 6-game series at AutoZone Park with a victory against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The ‘Birds got home runs from Clint Coulter, his second, and Alec Burleson, his 16th, in a 5-3 win.

Same teams play Wednesday, with first pitch 7 p.m. Downtown at the Zone.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.