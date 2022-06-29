Redbirds take game one from Jacksonville
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds opened a 6-game series at AutoZone Park with a victory against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
The ‘Birds got home runs from Clint Coulter, his second, and Alec Burleson, his 16th, in a 5-3 win.
Same teams play Wednesday, with first pitch 7 p.m. Downtown at the Zone.
