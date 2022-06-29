On-site COVID testing at airport to end Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ZupMed is ending their on-site COVID testing at Memphis International Airport.

The last day will be Friday, July 1.

“While COVID-19 was at its peak, the in-airport COVID testing and concierge medical services were invaluable,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “However, with the expiration of mask mandates and the relaxing of COVID testing requirements for international travelers, the need for on-site testing has dropped dramatically.”

Testing will still be offered at ZupMed’s location at Laurelwood Shopping Center on Poplar Avenue. Click here to fid out more.

