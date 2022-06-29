Ole Miss’ Bianco named National Coach of the Year

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - As if it couldn’t get any better for Ole Miss this week,Mike Bianco is named National Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball.

Bianco led the Rebels to the College World Series title, sweeping Oklahoma in two straight games.

The Rebels were 7-14 at one point during the season, but rallied to win it all.

This is Bianco’s second Collegiate Baseball National Coach of the Year Award. He also won it in 2020.

A Championship Parade is planned for Oxford on Wednesday. Festivities get underway at 5:15 p.m.

