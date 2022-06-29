Advertise with Us
New Tenn. laws will affect first responders, essential emergency services

One law strengthens the penalty for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in Tennessee.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Legal changes are taking effect across Tennessee on July 1.

A number of these laws will impact first responders and essential emergency services.

One law will create more workers’ compensation benefits for firefighters injured in the line of duty.

Under existing law, the Barry Brady Act allows firefighters to be eligible for workers’ compensation benefits for certain cancers. The new law will now add Leukemia and Testicular cancer to that list.

Another law taking effect Friday strengthens the penalty for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in Tennessee.

The offense will now be a Class B Felony. Anyone between the ages of 14 and 17 who kills or causes serious injury to one of those animals could also be tried as an adult.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

