New hotel officially opens downtown

Memphis skyline view from hotel room.
Memphis skyline view from hotel room.(PhilipMurphy | Hyatt Hotels Corporation)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis officially opened its doors on Tuesday.

The 136-room hotel is located on the corner of Beale Street and Front Street with views of the Mississippi River and city skyline.

“Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis is a first-of-its-kind property that offers conscientious travelers a true Memphian lifestyle experience,” said Sarah Titus, the area general manager for Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

“By creating a welcoming space for both locals and travelers to be themselves and feel connected to the community, we are proud to create a space that shares a taste of all the local culture and cuisine there is to savor,” Titus said.

Caption

The hotel property is part of the One Beale mixed-use development and is integrated into the historic William C. Ellis & Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop. Both the existing riverside brick and cast-ion façade dating back to 1879 have been preserved.

For more information or to book a reservation, click here.

Views inside Caption's suites
