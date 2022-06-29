New hotel officially opens downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis officially opened its doors on Tuesday.

The 136-room hotel is located on the corner of Beale Street and Front Street with views of the Mississippi River and city skyline.

“Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis is a first-of-its-kind property that offers conscientious travelers a true Memphian lifestyle experience,” said Sarah Titus, the area general manager for Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

“By creating a welcoming space for both locals and travelers to be themselves and feel connected to the community, we are proud to create a space that shares a taste of all the local culture and cuisine there is to savor,” Titus said.

The hotel property is part of the One Beale mixed-use development and is integrated into the historic William C. Ellis & Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop. Both the existing riverside brick and cast-ion façade dating back to 1879 have been preserved.

