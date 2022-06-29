MSCS board approves over $5.5 million for school security improvements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions of dollars in safety and security upgrades are on the way for some Memphis Shelby County Schools.

Board members approved the upgrades at their meeting Tuesday. The goal is to upgrade all schools eventually, but that won’t happen just yet.

Over 5.5 million dollars in security upgrades are on the way to some Memphis Shelby County Schools.

A hefty, and what Vice-Chair Revern Althea Greene said is a necessary investment to keep students and staff safe.

“I tell parents that there is no price to put on the safety of the students from Memphis and Shelby County Schools,” said Greene.

Just over 2.5 million of that money will be used for purchasing licenses, control equipment and intrusion wiring.

Another 2.5 million will be used to buy security cameras, communication systems, servers, and camera access wiring.

Over $400,000 will be used to purchase more cameras and backup power supplies.

“As you look at what’s going on around the world, around the country it is important,” said Greene. “We want this community, We want our parents. We want the educators that work for our district, we want our students to know that their safety is priceless for Memphis and Shelby County Schools.”

Greene says the district will begin security upgrades at four achievement schools returning to the district in the fall:

Frayser Achievement Elementary School

Corning Achievement Elementary School

Georgian Hills Achievement Elementary School

Whitney Achievement Elementary School

“We just wanted to be sure that all schools are tech-driven and we’re ready for a safe school year as we look forward to 2022-2023,” said Greene.

Greene said district leaders wanted to start with these schools to make sure their systems were at the same level as other schools.

She also says there will likely be plans for future upgrades for other schools throughout the district in the future.

