Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

MPD doubling the number of officers on Beale Street

By Kelli Cook
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the biggest weekends on Beale Street will come with new security measures that look to put even more eyes on the famous street.

The Fourth of July Weekend traditionally brings some of the biggest crowds to the entertainment district.

Wednesday, MPD announced they are doubling the number of officers patrolling Beale starting this weekend.

This is the third-day tourist Bobby Howard and his family have spent on Beale Street.

“We’ve enjoyed it. We enjoyed the scenery. We’ve enjoyed the entertainment, the car show,” said Bobby Howard of Alabama.

However, beyond the good food and good music is feeling safe on the world-famous street.

Howard said, “So far well we all talked about this, security is the number one issue especially when I’m with my family, and so far so good. We’ve had no problems.”

Wednesday the newest assigned officers to patrol Beale went through training to learn important tactics such as how to professionally disperse a crowd or how to quickly get medical support to a scene.

“This is the type of training you would see in other major cities with entertainment districts such as Bourbon Street and others,” said MPD Deputy Chief Samuel Hines.

Hines said the training isn’t new, but dedicating over 40 officers each day to the street is new.

Over the past 90 days, there have been over 80 reported crimes within the parameters of the entertainment district ranging from aggravated assault to thefts.

A push for additional security measures came with the shooting death of 26-year-old father Taquan Smith back in April.

Prior to this upcoming weekend officer assigned to the entertainment district was described as sporadic without a dedicated force.

Hines said, “Beale Street is one of our crown jewels for the city. We want to make sure that area is safe.”

A Downtown Memphis Commission spokesperson said the $5 security fee to get on Beale street on weekend nights will likely continue through the summer.

The fee was put into place to hopefully control the crowds.

Deputy Chief Hines says tomorrow’s graduating class of 70 new police officers helped the city dedicate these officers to patrol only Beale.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!
‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in
An endangered child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and 2-day-old Kyron...
Teen, baby who left protective services custody found safe
US Department of Justice
14 accused Traveling Vice Lord gang members indicted for racketeering
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Louisiana mother considered restraining order against man accused of killing her execution-style

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 29, 2022
Motorcycle crash
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 leaves driver in critical condition
.
Future of same-sex marriage after SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade
New, blue Tennessee license plate
Thousands of Tennessee license plates headed to Shelby County mailboxes
One law strengthens the penalty for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in...
New Tenn. laws will affect first responders, essential emergency services