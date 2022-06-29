Morant likes Grizzlies rookie haul

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant does not call the shots in the Memphis Grizzlies front office, but it never hurts to have the franchise player on board with your plan.

Morant is making an appearance today at Halle Stadium in East Memphis where a number of courts he helped refurbish are unveiling.

The All-Star said he is “extremely happy” and “excited” about the Grizzlies’ incoming draft class.

“I actually just left the gym, just seen the rooks in the gym already. But we still got a lot of work to do, and it starts now,” Morant said.

Summer League begins in just a few weeks. Fans can expect Morant to make an appearance in Las Vegas, as is his custom, to check on the rookies’ progress.

