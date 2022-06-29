MHP trooper accused of assault in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is facing domestic violence charges after a Friday night incident that witnesses say was caught on camera.

According to the Breezy News, Trooper Jeffrey Watson was arrested as a result of a Friday night altercation.

A WLBT viewer sent us a video that they say depicts the scene.

You can see a male figure shoving a woman to the ground, and you can hear her begging him to stop.

Numerous viewers sent this same clip to our newsroom.

Bailey Martin, who works public relations for the Mississippi Department of Safety, released this statement in reference to the incident.

“This is both an open investigation and a personnel matter,” Martin said. “The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety will offer no comment at this time.”

