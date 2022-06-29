Manhunt for Tenn. man ends following exchange of gun fire in KY
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The hunt for a Tennessee man wanted for shooting a police officer ended in deadly gunfire in Kentucky.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide “Blue Alert” for 34-year-old Samuel Edwards.
He was wanted for shooting a police officer in Hendersonville Monday night.
The officer is recovering at home.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.