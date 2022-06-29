Manhunt for Tenn. man ends following exchange of gun fire in KY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The hunt for a Tennessee man wanted for shooting a police officer ended in deadly gunfire in Kentucky.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide “Blue Alert” for 34-year-old Samuel Edwards.

He was wanted for shooting a police officer in Hendersonville Monday night.

The officer is recovering at home.

