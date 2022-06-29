Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Manhunt for Tenn. man ends following exchange of gun fire in KY

Metro Nashville Police confirmed on Tuesday that 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards died in an...
Metro Nashville Police confirmed on Tuesday that 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards died in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville on Tuesday evening.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The hunt for a Tennessee man wanted for shooting a police officer ended in deadly gunfire in Kentucky.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide “Blue Alert” for 34-year-old Samuel Edwards.

He was wanted for shooting a police officer in Hendersonville Monday night.

The officer is recovering at home.

