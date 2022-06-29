Advertise with Us
Five habits of highly successful retirees

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Retirement planning can be overwhelming and with people wanting to live longer it is important to plan early.

Founder and CEO of Age Wave Dr. Ken Dychtwald and Ken Cella with Edward Jones joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the how retirees are viewing retirement differently than their parents did and advice on how people can start planning now.

Dr. Dychtwald also talk about the five habits of highly successful retirees.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks best patios in the Mid-South
