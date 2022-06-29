Expert shares concerns over hammerhead worm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a worm that looks like it came from a sci-fi movie.

Hammerhead worms have been spotted in Greene County, Arkansas.

Vic Ford Senior, Associate Vice President of Agriculture and Natural Resources for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, joined Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about more about what makes this species so dangerous and the environmental impacts it could pose.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.