Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 leaves driver in critical condition

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Memphis Police Department officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle at I-40 East near Danny Thomas.

The driver is in critical condition and was transported to Regional One Health.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

