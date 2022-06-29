Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Cordova woman shot and killed by known suspect

The scene at Oaken Bucket Drive.
The scene at Oaken Bucket Drive.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was found dead at a home on Oaken Bucket Drive after officers were dispatched at 12:51 a.m. to locate an assault victim.

A man who was known by the victim has been detained and is actively a suspect in this case.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

