Cordova woman shot and killed by known suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was found dead at a home on Oaken Bucket Drive after officers were dispatched at 12:51 a.m. to locate an assault victim.

A man who was known by the victim has been detained and is actively a suspect in this case.

