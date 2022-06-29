Cordova woman shot and killed by known suspect
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was found dead at a home on Oaken Bucket Drive after officers were dispatched at 12:51 a.m. to locate an assault victim.
A man who was known by the victim has been detained and is actively a suspect in this case.
