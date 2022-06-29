Bluff City Life: Tues., 07 June
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Here's what's in today's show:
Catching up with for Tigers Basketball players to see what’s going on off the courts.
Willie Kemp | Former Guard for Memphis Tigers & Trainer for Beyond the Game 901
Jeremy Hunt | Former Guard for Memphis Tigers & Trainer for Beyond the Game 901
The thrill of rock climbing, all indoors. Andy takes you to Memphis Rox for an on-the-edge adventure!
Located in Soulsville, USA | memphisrox.org
The historic Hatiloo Theatre is ready to launch its new season. Check out the performances you can see and the opportunities for kids to get involved.
Ekundayo Bandele | Founder & Executive Director of Hattiloo Theatre
Helping First-Time Parents Succeed
Charol Hewitt | Community Home Visitation Program Education for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital’s Nurse-Family Partnership
Becky Carroll | Program Manager for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital’s Nurse-Family Partnership
Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare | Click here to connect with the Nurse-Family Partnership
Take a trip downtown and you’ll find the Hu. Hotel. We’re looking through its history to see how it puts on the perfect show of southern hospitality.
Faith Pool | Director of Lifestyle at Hu.Hotel
- Hu. Hotel
- The Peabody
- Beck n Call at Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
- The Mississippi Terrace at Big Cypress Lodge inside Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid
- Tiger x Peacock at The Memphian
What’s Happenin’ at Overton Park Shell
Enjoy a performance under the stars and at the park. Preview the lineup coming to Overton Park Shell this summer.
Natalie Wilson | Executive Director of Overton Park Shell
