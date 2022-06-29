Bluff City Life: Tues., 07 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Life Beyond the Game

Catching up with for Tigers Basketball players to see what’s going on off the courts.

Willie Kemp | Former Guard for Memphis Tigers & Trainer for Beyond the Game 901

Jeremy Hunt | Former Guard for Memphis Tigers & Trainer for Beyond the Game 901

Andy’s Adventure: Memphis Rox

The thrill of rock climbing, all indoors. Andy takes you to Memphis Rox for an on-the-edge adventure!

Located in Soulsville, USA | memphisrox.org

Transforming Memphis Theatre

The historic Hatiloo Theatre is ready to launch its new season. Check out the performances you can see and the opportunities for kids to get involved.

Ekundayo Bandele | Founder & Executive Director of Hattiloo Theatre

Helping First-Time Parents Succeed

Charol Hewitt | Community Home Visitation Program Education for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital’s Nurse-Family Partnership

Becky Carroll | Program Manager for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital’s Nurse-Family Partnership

Inside Hu.Hotel

Take a trip downtown and you’ll find the Hu. Hotel. We’re looking through its history to see how it puts on the perfect show of southern hospitality.

Faith Pool | Director of Lifestyle at Hu.Hotel

Gina’s Top 5 Rooftops

What’s Happenin’ at Overton Park Shell

Enjoy a performance under the stars and at the park. Preview the lineup coming to Overton Park Shell this summer.

Natalie Wilson | Executive Director of Overton Park Shell

