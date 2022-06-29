Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations

FILE: A sign with the Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015....
FILE: A sign with the Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015. Airbnb says it’s making its party ban permanent.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb says it’s making its party ban permanent.

The short-term rental company said Tuesday that the temporary ban it put into effect in 2020 is working, so it decided to make it permanent.

The company says reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from a year ago.

Airbnb has been trying to crack down on parties since late 2019, after a fatal shooting at a rented house in California.

While making the ban permanent, Airbnb is lifting a capacity limit on some rentals. Airbnb says some property owners want to eliminate the limit of 16 people at large properties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
An endangered child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and 2-day-old Kyron...
Teen, baby who left protective services custody found safe
Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!
‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in
US Department of Justice
14 accused Traveling Vice Lord gang members indicted for racketeering
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Possible murder-suicide leaves two dead in West Memphis

Latest News

Officers found 13 plastic-wrapped bricks that contained a white powdery substance inside the...
Airport authorities find cocaine stashed in wheelchair… again
With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many...
EXPLAINER: Data privacy concerns emerge after Roe decision
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending...
US to boost military presence in Europe for Russia threat
The 777 factory line, left, is seen next to the 787 line, right, at Boeing's Everett Production...
US economy slipped 1.6% to start year; return to growth expected
A doorbell camera caught a robbery and one of the alleged robbers was the couple's son.
GRAPHIC: Doorbell camera catches armed robbery by son