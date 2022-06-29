901 FC’s Graham Smith earns USL Team of Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC’s Graham Smith makes the United Soccer League Team of the Week for the first time in his career, and it comes after his first two starts.

Graham has headway, having made two goals in two games last week, both off headers against FC Tulsa and Detroit City FC. He also helped the Boys in Blue record two straight shutouts with his play on the back line.

901 is now 11-3-2 on the season.

The team’s next match is at Tampa Bay Saturday night.

