1 dead, 3 injured following shooting in Ripley

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - Ripley police along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting that left one dead and three others injured Tuesday night.

District Attorney Mark Davidson says the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. near on Spiller Hill near Rice Park.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Kylan Beard is accused of forcing his way into a home, approaching three individuals and shooting them.

Two the victims were juveniles and were taken to the hospital. The third victim, 18-year-old Donnell Barbee Jr., was pronounced dead on scene.

Beard was also injured in the shooting and taken to Regional One hospital. It’s unclear at this time how Beard suffered from a gunshot wound, says DA Davidson.

Officials say Beard will be arrested once he is released from hospital.

Beard is charged with especially aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder.

Police have not identified the deceased victim.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

