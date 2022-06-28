Your First Alert to the return of a more typical summer-time pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are inching up and humidity remains low for now, but the return of a southerly flow will usher in a much hotter and muggier pattern by the end of the week that will remain through the holiday weekend and beyond.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storm, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms each day along with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: July 4th will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storm, highs in the low 90s, and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a chance of afternoon showers and storms along with highs in the mid 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

