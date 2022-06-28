Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
‘You can run, but you can’t hide’: Tipton County deputy injured in suspect pursuit

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TIPTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County deputy was injured in a chase Monday night.

Deputies were searching for the suspect, Curtis Raines, who ran away from the police and from a subsequent car crash.

The deputy had a large wound to the head from the crash. He has been treated and released from a hospital in Memphis.

Sheriff Shannon Beasly said on his Facebook page,” You can run, but you cant hide.”

Raines was taken into custody Tuesday.

Police say Raines will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony reckless endangerment, felony evading, felony vandalism, and other traffic-related charges.

