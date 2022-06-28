WNBA All-Stars to be coached by Memphian
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphian James Wade is named one of the head coaches for the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game.
Wade Coaches the Chicago Sky, which has the second-best record in the League at 13-5.
He’ll match wits with Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces.
Wade led the Sky to the WNBA Championship last season. The WNBA All-Star Game is July 10 in Chicago.
