WNBA All-Stars to be coached by Memphian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphian James Wade is named one of the head coaches for the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game.

Wade Coaches the Chicago Sky, which has the second-best record in the League at 13-5.

He’ll match wits with Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces.

Wade led the Sky to the WNBA Championship last season. The WNBA All-Star Game is July 10 in Chicago.

