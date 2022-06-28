Will Emoni Bates come back to the Tigers?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway’s staff takes shape with the reported hiring of former Vanderbilt Assistant Faragi Phillips, his roster still has a question mark.

That is, will Emoni Bates return to the Tigers?

Bates, a former number one prep recruit out of Michigan, entered the transfer portal after his freshman season.

Eastern Michigan and Louisville are his only reported suitors.

There’s plenty of speculation about his possible return, but Hardaway tells Doc Holliday he hasn’t spoken to Bates or his camp.

Bates averaged 10 points and 3 rebounds a game last season, but missed more than 15 games with a reported back injury.

He returned for a couple of cameo appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Bates could literally be a senior in high school this year, and possibly left the prep ranks too early in his development. A more mature Emoni could be a major upgrade for Memphis.

