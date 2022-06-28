Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Will Emoni Bates come back to the Tigers?

Emoni Bates
Emoni Bates(University of Memphis)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway’s staff takes shape with the reported hiring of former Vanderbilt Assistant Faragi Phillips, his roster still has a question mark.   

That is, will Emoni Bates return to the Tigers?

Bates, a former number one prep recruit out of Michigan, entered the transfer portal after his freshman season.

Eastern Michigan and Louisville are his only reported suitors.

There’s plenty of speculation about his possible return, but Hardaway tells Doc Holliday he hasn’t spoken to Bates or his camp. 

Bates averaged 10 points and 3 rebounds a game last season, but missed more than 15 games with a reported back injury. 

He returned for a couple of cameo appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Bates could literally be a senior in high school this year, and possibly left the prep ranks too early in his development. A more mature Emoni could be a major upgrade for Memphis.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!
‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in
1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
An endangered child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and 2-day-old Kyron...
Teen, baby who left protective services custody found safe

Latest News

Memphis 901 FC
901 FC’S Smith is up for USL player of the week
Chicago Sky coach James Wade reacts during the second half of Game 3 of the basketball team's...
WNBA All-Stars to be coached by Memphian
Ole Miss gear in high demand as fans celebrate baseball national championship win
Ole Miss returns home as National Champions
WATCH: Ole Miss returns home as National Champions