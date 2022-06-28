Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tigers have final IARP meeting

Penny Hardaway
Penny Hardaway(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If the NCAA follows precedent in its dealings with the University of Memphis IARP case, we could know the Tigers’ Basketball fate sometime this coming season, if not before. 

The Commercial Appeal reports the University of Memphis had its final meeting with the independent accountability resolution panel in May. 

All arguments were presented on both sides in the case of James Wiseman’s recruiting by the Tigers. All that’s left, reportedly, is a ruling. 

In the only other case finalized by the IARP, North Carolina found out their fate 6 months after their final meeting. 

For the Tigers, the ruling could come as early as Sep. or Oct. around the start of fall practice.

The NCAA alleges Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway, a former UM All-American and Tigers Booster, in 2017 that he paid Wiseman’s family $11,500 to move to Memphis from Nashville and join him at East High School, where Hardaway was then Head Coach of the Mustangs. 

The NCAA ordered Wiseman’s family to pay back the money and suspended him for 12 games.

Wiseman served 3 games of the suspension, then left for the NBA, where he became the number two overall draft pick.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!
‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in
1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
An endangered child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and 2-day-old Kyron...
Teen, baby who left protective services custody found safe